Tennessee lawmakers seek to pass total abortion ban

A law proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would outlaw abortion after a woman knows she is pregnant.

According to a report from CBS News, the bill is an amendment to the "fetal heartbeat bill" which failed to pass earlier in 2019. The previous version of the bill would have prevented women from seeking an abortion after six weeks, or when a heartbeat could be detected.

The state's judiciary committee will hear testimony from more than 20 witnesses and debate an 11-page amendment on Monday and Tuesday. With a committee made up of seven Republicans and two Democrats, the amendment is expected to pass.

"Roberts told CBS News the intention of Tennessee's amended abortion bill isn't to immediately cut off access to the procedure." the report said. The point is to provide a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood v. Casey and other Supreme Court precedent.

"It's idiotic," said Sen. Katrina Robinson, one of only two Democrats on the state's judiciary committee, in a telephone interview with CBS News on Thursday. "It's completely unconstitutional and our legislator has no right to do this."

