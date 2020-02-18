Knox County lawmakers urge volunteer fire departments to apply for new grant

Tennessee lawmakers urged all local volunteer fire departments in Knox County to apply for grants through a new Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), State Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) and State Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) got behind the program that opened for application Friday, Feb. 14.

The program was established through legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2019.

“Awarding this grant to such deserving heroes will help them to continue protecting and serving our community,” said Senator Massey. “Volunteer firefighters provide life-saving services to residents of Knox County and it is imperative that we ensure they have the necessary funding to do so.”

The program earmarked $500,000 for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee's volunteer fire department or to help volunteer departments meet local match requirements for federal grants for purchasing equipment.

Fire departments must hold a valid recognition from the SFMO and have a staff made up of at least 51 percent volunteers to be eligible for the grant.

Grant proceeds may be used to purchase equipment used by a firefighter to extinguish fires and protect the life of a firefighter, other than fire trucks or vehicles.

Applicants received during the submission period will be scored and submitted to a seven-member committee who will make the final decision and award selection.

Applications will be accepted until 6 p.m.on Friday, March 27. For a full list of rules and an application click here.

