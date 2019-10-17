Tennessee lawmakers want to add rape to justifications for use of deadly force

Currently, in the state of Tennessee, rape is not a part of the state code as a justification for use of deadly force.

According to CBS-affiliate WTVF, in order for a person to prove deadly force, they must prove a fear of death or serious bodily injury.

The state of Tennessee's definition of serious bodily injury does not explicitly include rape.

Franklin state representative Brandon Ogles said he would bring a bill to rectify the problem during a study session Monday, according to WTVF.

"We need to protect these victims of rape and sexual assault by giving them the tools to defend themselves," Ogles said in a statement.

Ogles said he gained support from across the legislature, but said the bill had not yet been written.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

