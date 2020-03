The Lady Vols tipped off on Friday against Kentucky in the SEC quarterfinals.

Six-seed Tennessee is looking to upset the 3-seed Kentucky after a win against Missouri on Thursday.

The Lady Vols are in the house!



6-seed Tennessee will look to upset 3-seed Kentucky in the quarterfinals tonight.#SECWBB pic.twitter.com/ebuViFDkBD — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) March 7, 2020

