Tennessee man arrested after stabbing incident

An Elizabethton man was arrested Sunday morning following a stabbing incident in Johnson City.

WJHL reported a man was arrested after McDonald's video surveillance footage reportedly showed him involved in a stabbing.

Elijah Taylor, 36, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine with the intent for resale after an investigation into a stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of McDonald’s, 417 E Main St, Johnson City.

According to the arrest records, police were called to the McDonald's around 8:45 a.m. Sunday after a witness allegedly saw two men fighting in the parking lot and one pulled out a machete.

When officers arrived to the scene, they reportedly found a male victim in the parking lot with lacerations to the head, leg, and hands. The victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and was later released, according to the report.

Police said Taylor left the scene, but was taken into custody after being pulled over for a traffic stop on Milligan Hwy.

According to police, Taylor was hiding methamphetamine in his shoe after being taken into custody.

Taylor is being held in Washington County Detention Center with awaiting his arraignment set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

