Tennessee man accused in death of 2-month-old

Officials said a Bristol man was arrested in connection to the death of his infant child.

William Shaffer, 24, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Officers with the Bristol Police Department responded to an unresponsive two-month-old on April 14. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital, WJHL reported.

According to reports, police considered the death to be suspicious and an investigation was launched. Investigators said the child's death was determined to be criminal in nature based on interviews with witnesses.

Shaffer is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond.

