Tennessee man accused in wife's killing brought back from Florida

A Tennessee man who's accused of killing his wife was brought back to Middle Tennessee from Florida.

Nashville Metro police said Ronald Dickens Jr. was returned to Nashville Friday from Florida following his February arrest.

Dickens is accused of killing 30-year-old Shawnton Clay at the couple's apartment on January 25, WTVF reported.

Deputy United States Marshals and Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested Dickens on Feb. 5. Officials said at the time of the arrest Dicken's was driving the victim's car and had her bank card.

Dickens is being held on a $3 million bond.

