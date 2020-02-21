Tennessee man accused of abusing elderly mother

A Memphis man was jailed after being accused of abusing his elderly mother.

WREG reported that 31-year-old Justin Dorr was booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges of abuse Thursday, several days after being accused of abuse.

Investigators said they were called to a home in Hickory Hill on February 17 after a neighbor reported hearing screaming. Officers said they forced entry after knocking and not hearing an answer. They said they found a bruised woman on the bed next to Dorr.

WREG reported the victim told officials that Dorr had gotten angry at her that morning and hit her anytime she said something he didn't like.

Officials said Dorr confirmed he drank anti-freeze the day before and that he drank alcohol in an attempt to commit suicide.

Dorr was charged with adult abuse, neglect, exploitation, domestic assault and willful physical abuse and gross negligence.

