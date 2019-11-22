Tennessee man accused of beating, stabbing raccoon

A Tennessee man is charged with animal cruelty in the stabbing death of a raccoon.

The Cookeville Herald-Citizen reports an arrest warrant for John Phillips accuses him of trapping a raccoon in a cage on Wednesday.

The warrant says the Cookeville resident then beat the animal with a wrench, kicked it “like a football” and stabbed it to death.

Phillips posted a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9. A phone number listed for Phillips was not working on Thursday.

