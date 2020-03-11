Tennessee man accused of biting ex-girlfriend's cat, attempting to run over police

A convicted felon wanted on animal cruelty and theft charges was arrested after police said he attempted to run over an officer.

Troy Darnell Hollins, 45, was arrested by Kingsport police Tuesday.

Police said Hollins was wanted for two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and one count theft of property over $1,000. The charges were filed after Hollins reportedly bit his ex-girlfriend's two cats and stole a gun from her house.

According to reports, an officer saw Hollins walking and attempted to arrest him, but Hollins got into a car and fled.

An officer managed to get ahead of the vehicle, but police said Hollins veered toward the officer and tried to run him over.

The officer avoided being hit before Hollins drove onto the sidewalk, hit a van and continued to flee.

Police said another officer saw Hollins but he ran three red lights and reportedly reached speeds 100 mph before he crashed into a tree. Officers said they found a marijuana cigarette and glass pipe during the arrest.

Hollins faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, felony reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, drug possession and driving on a suspended license.

Hollins is being held in the Kingsport City Jail awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.