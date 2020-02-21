Tennessee man accused of cutting puppy's ears off

A drug investigation turned into an animal abuse case in Memphis, investigators said.

WREG reported that the Memphis Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at the home of Nakial Betts. While investigators were searching the home, officials said Betts asked if he could bring his puppy into the house.

Investigators said the puppy was wrapped in a towel, and that's when they noticed the dog's ears were missing.

Police said Betts told them he had sterilized a pair of scissors then cut the puppy's ears off. Police said he told them he put peroxide and Neosporin on the dog's wounds.

WREG reported that the puppy and two others were taken by Memphis Animal Services. Betts was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The sweetest little guy! Police say this puppy had his ears cut off with scissors. One man is now charged with animal cruelty. So horrible to see but he is on the mend! At 5 we’ll tell you how @MEM_PoliceDept & @AdoptMas rescued him & two other dogs @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/7UckeuPLTY — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) February 21, 2020

Animal services said the other two dogs, Mama and Hitman, are at the shelter and looking for new homes. The injured puppy, named Bruno, is listed as a medical transfer.

