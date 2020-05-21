Tennessee man accused of filming minor in bathroom

Carter County officials said a man was arrested for covertly filming a juvenile in a bathroom.

Rocky Alan Crowe, 57, was arrested at his home Tuesday after a witness reportedly discovered a flash drive containing multiple videos of a minor in a bathroom, WJHL reported.

The witness turned the flash drive into officials at the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Investigators confirmed the videos and said they believe the videos were filmed using a covert device without the juvenile victim's knowledge.

Crowe was charged with three counts of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy and five counts of aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor.

Crowe is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

