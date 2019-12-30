Tennessee man accused of shooting, killing father near airport

Police said a Memphis man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his father early Sunday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened around 2 a.m. near the Memphis International Airport, WMC reported.

According to reports, Damien Crutcher admitted to shooting his father while they were wrestling over a gun.

Crutcher's father suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a local hospital where officials said he died of his injuries.

Crutcher is charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession firearm during a dangerous felony.

