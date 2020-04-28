Tennessee man accused of stabbing wife to death indicted for first-degree murder

Sullivan County officials said a Kingsport man accused of stabbing his wife multiple times was indicted on one count of first-degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Tobias Carr on one county of first-degree murder, according to the Sullivan County Clerk's Office.

In November 2019, officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to an incident at a mobile home. When officers arrived, they found Carr's wife, Jennifer Carr, dead inside the home. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said it appeared Carr disposed of the clothes he was wearing during the alleged murder.

