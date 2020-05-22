Tenn. man accussed of stealing car from same victim one month after robbery

A Johnson City man was arrested after being accused in two aggravated robberies nearly a month apart targeting the same victim.

According to Johnson City police, Kevin Nelms was arrested after police received multiple reports from the same victim, WJHL reported.

Police said the victim reported Nelms held a knife to his throat and demanded his wallet on April 9. The victim said he knew Nelms as a "casual acquaintance."

On May 6, police said the victim reported Nelms and another suspect assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

The victim's foot was reportedly broken during the incident.

Johnson City police arrested Nelms after a crash occurred just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Nelms is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

