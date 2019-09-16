Man allegedly chewed through camera wires in police vehicle during arrest

Officers with the Johnson City Police Department say a man was arrested after he reportedly resisted arrest and chewed through surveillance video camera wires.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Brian Renfro, 27, was arrested Friday afternoon.

Johnson City police said they were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Roan Street in reference to a man who was reportedly intoxicated, getting into vehicles and running across the highway.

The release said police identified Renfro sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

Renfro exited the car in an aggressive manner, yelled obscenities and approached officers, according to reports.

Officers said Renfro repeatedly pulled objects out of his pocket after being requested to keep his hands visible.

Renfro had slurred speech, was unstable on his feet and requested officers take him to jail for being drunk, according to officers on the scene.

Authorities detained Renfro, but he allegedly began resisting officers by tensing up and pulling away. Reports said Renfro then kicked an officer in the leg.

Renfro was put inside a police vehicle, where he reportedly began to chew video camera wires causing them to break.

Officials said Renfro was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on an $8,000 bond.

