Tennessee man accused of slitting cats throat after fight with ex-girlfriend

Carter County deputies said a man was arrested after he allegedly slit the throat of his ex-girlfriend's cat.

Jesse Neas, 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for cruelty, according to a report from the Carter County Sheriff's Office.

Court documents revealed Neas texted his ex-girlfriend in early Oct. with a message that read, "Better hug that cat tight cause after this weekend it won't have a head."

CBS-affiliate WJHL reported, another message on the same day read, "You could have at least called me and dumped me like an adult. Its ok you broke my heart I am slitting your cats throat bye."

Neas's ex-girlfriend was at work and had reportedly been arguing with Neas over several days. Deputies said Neas was at the woman's home while she was at work.

The woman reportedly texted Neas that she wanted to separate and that he needed to leave her house key and leave the home by 4:30 p.m.

Minutes later, Neas allegedly replied saying he found the cat dead on the side the road. Neas continued to text the woman and said "It wasn't me as much as I would have liked it to be," according to reports.

Neas' ex-girlfriendn arrived home shortly after, according to deputies and found Neas still at her home. Neas reportedly told the woman her cat was on the back porch.

The cat was found in a trash bag with its throat cut.

After an argument between the two, reports say Neas put the cat in his truck and began to leave. The two continued to argue and Neas allegedly tried to slam the dead animal onto the ground, but the woman was able to grab the bag and retrieve the cat.

CCSO officials said Neas left after the argument ended. The woman told investigators that a similar incident happened in another county when a different woman broke up with Neas and he cut a different animal's throat.

Deputies said the cut on the cat's throat was very rugged and appeared to be done with a serrated knife. The woman told officials Neas carries a serrated knife on him.

Neas bonded out of jail and will appear in court on Dec. 9.

