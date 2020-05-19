Tennessee man arrested after Laurel County high-speed chase

A Tennessee man is facing charges following a chase in Laurel County.

It happened Sunday just after 11 p.m. south of London.

Deputies witnessed Wade Allen Honeycutt, 28, of Johnson City, Tennessee, weaving on the road in his pickup truck. When they tried to pull him over near the intersection of Rooks Branch Road on KY 312, Honeycutt stopped briefly before taking off.

Police say the chase went on for approximately three miles at speeds of more than 80 mph. We're told during the pursuit, Honeycutt was weaving in and out of traffic and running other cars off the road.

When he finally stopped on O. Johnson Road, deputies say they caught an odor of alcohol coming from Honeycutt, who told them he thought he was in Tennessee.

Honeycutt is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, evading police and wanton endangerment.

