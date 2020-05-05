Tennessee man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint

Memphis police said a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a weekend kidnapping investigation after a witness reportedly saw a woman forced into a car at gunpoint.

Lemorris Garrett faces charges for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic assault.

Witnesses told police two cars were speeding down the road when they both made a u-turn and one of the cars began ramming the other several times, according to police reports.

Police said Garrett then forced his girlfriend into his vehicle at gunpoint. The woman told police the incident started after she tried to escape.

Garrett was arrested and his bond is set at $50,000.

