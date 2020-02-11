Tennessee man accused of throwing dog from car during police chase

A 20-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at a woman in a parking lot then leading police on a chase was sentenced to 10 years.

According to the Washington County District Attorney, the incident involving Gavin Colin Muse happened in May 2019. Police said Muse pointed a gun at a woman at a gas pump in Washington County.

Officers responded to the scene and found the vehicle Muse was in. Police during the chase, Muse stopped the vehicle and threw items in a nearby bush before continuing.

Muse was eventually blocked by officers and arrested, WJHL reported.

Officers recovered the items and discovered a loaded gun and more than four grams of cocaine.

Investigators said testimony later revealed that Muse made an abrupt turn and tossed his dog from the car during the chase. The dog reportedly landed in the street while the chase continued.

According to court records, Muse pleaded guilty to the following charges:

- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell or Deliver

- Felony Evading Arrest

- Animal Cruelty

- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Officials said Muse will be eligible for parole after serving 30 percent of the final seven years of his sentence.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.