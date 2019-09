Mount Juliet Police said a man was arrested after riding through town on top of a vehicle.

Ronnie Sellars, 31, of Hermitage was arrested and charged with clinging to a vehicle.

Drivers captured photos of Sellars dangerously riding through Mt. Juliet and Nashville in late August.

Sellars was booked into the Wilson County Jail Saturday.

