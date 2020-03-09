Tennessee man arrested for rape after teen gives birth at hospital

A Tennessee man was arrested by Memphis police after a 15-year-old girl reportedly gave birth at a hospital over the weekend.

WREG reported that Yeder Perez Ramirez, 19. was arrested and charged with statutory rape after officers learned a minor gave birth on Saturday at an area hospital.

Police said the teenager told investigators she lives with Ramirez and that he was the child's father. Investigators said the suspect confirmed he knew how old the victim was and that they'd been in a relationship since she was 14.

