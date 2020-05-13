Tennessee man arrested for trafficking drugs in Alabama

A Tennessee man was arrested in Alabama Tuesday after police reportedly found more than five pounds of drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Phillips stopped a vehicle driven by William Travis Payne, 25, of Whiteside, Tenn., on Highway 35 in Scottsboro for a tag violation. During the stop, the deputy reportedly suspected that there were controlled substances inside the vehicle.

Phillips said he found approximately 5.1 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as spice, located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle during a search.

Police also discovered that Payne had a warrant for Failure to Pay on a Traffic Violation from 2018. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail without incident.

Payne is charged with trafficking in a synthetic controlled substance.

