Tennessee man charged in April murder

A 46-year-old Memphis man is facing a first-degree murder charge after an altercation led to a fatal shooting in late April.

WMC reported that LaJuan Britton was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of a man who showed up to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was able to share information with officers before he died at the hospital.

Police said, during the investigation, they received a video showing Britton and the victim in an altercation that led to the shooting.

Britton was also charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

WMC reported no bond has been set.

