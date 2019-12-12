Tennessee man charged with stealing $60k from Christian charity

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Wilson County man is facing charges of stealing approximately $60,000 from a Tennessee charity.

Jeffery Coleman, 52, is accused of stealing the money from the Middle Tennessee Tres Dias, a charity group with a Christian mission.

"The goal of Tres Dias is to empower Christians to become leaders within their families, their small groups, their churches, and their communities. Many who have attended a weekend have experienced a deeper and more meaningful relationship with Christ as they sense His love in a dynamic way," says the charity's website.

Coleman served as treasurer for Tres Dias. According to a TBI release, "Coleman served as treasurer for the organization, and in that capacity, was responsible for collecting money, managing MTTD bank accounts, and paying bills. The investigation revealed that during his time as treasurer, Coleman was the individual responsible for the missing funds."

Coleman was indicted on December 2 and was booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

