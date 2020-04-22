Tennessee man, child reportedly shot by relative while riding four-wheeler

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a reported shooting in Bluff City Tuesday night.

Darrell Richard Crawford, Sr., 69, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, WJHL reported.

According to reports, the son of the suspect Richard Crawford, 43, and a 7-year-old juvenile were riding a four-wheeler when they were reportedly shot by Darrel Crawford Sr. with a shotgun.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be "non-life-threatening injuries."

Darrel Crawford, Sr. was booked into the Sullivan County jail on a $50,000 bond.

