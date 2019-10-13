Tennessee man drowns at Ormond Beach in Florida

a 43-year-old man from Cookeville, Tenn. drowned Sunday while swimming. This information comes from the Volusia County Beach Safety.

The man was said to have gone into an unguarded part of the ocean at around 2 p.m.

The section of the ocean was near Maverick Resort in Ormond Beach. He was caught in a rip current WKMG reports.

Beach Safety arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call. They found two victims and a bystander on the beach.

The man was unconscious and brought to shore for CPR.

He was transported to the hospital. Authorities said he was pronounced dead.

Beach Safety workers said they have rescued about 147 people from rip currents this weekend alone.

