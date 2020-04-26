Tennessee man drowns while trying to save dog

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a Mt. Juliet man drowned in Giles County.

TWRA said they were called to a low head dam on Richland Creek Friday night after a man reportedly drowned while trying to rescue a dog from swift-moving water.

Officials said two paddlers came upon a low head dam on the river. The woman was able to get to shore but the man went over the dam and was kicked out by the water flow, according to TWRA.

The man was able to make it to shore and put on a life jacket to try and save a dog he had been traveling with. According to TWRA, as the man was trying to rescue the dog, he was pulled into the water below the dam and drowned.

TWRA officers deployed boats and were able to make a recovery. Officials did not identify the victim.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.