Tennessee man found shot to death in gas station parking lot

Officials with the Kingsport Police Department opened an investigation after officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a gas station.

According to police, officers were called to Zoomerz at Fort Henry Drive and Eastman Road around 4:50 a.m. Monday in response to a shooting.

Police said they found the man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene.

