Tennessee man pleads guilty to illegally killing piebald deer

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man was charged after illegally killing a piebald deer.

Zachary Bryant admitted to shooting the deer from the road at Highway 49 and Old 18 in Stewart County, according to TWRA.

TWRA officials said several witnesses saw the shooting and reported it to wildlife officers with a description of Bryant's vehicle.

Bryant pled guilty in Stewart County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The four charges include hunting from a motor vehicle, shooting from a public road, hunting without a license and hunting without permission.

Judge Brigham assessed a $100 fine plus court cost, a $500 restitution to TWRA for the piebald deer, loss of hunting and trapping privileges for three years and forfeiture of Bryant's Marlin .22 rifle. Bryant is on probation for 11 months and 29 days, according to TWRA.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

