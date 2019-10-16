Tennessee man recounts dangerous experience with fire challenge

A Tennessee man warns others against participating in a popular internet trend by recounting his experience with it.

An online dare, known as the #FireChallenge, encourages people to light themselves on fire. Recently, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal released a warning on the issue.

Trevor Miller, now a young adult, said he participated in a similar challenge when he was a teenager that ended in disaster.

Miller said he covered his body in acetone and light himself on fire while standing in the shower; however, he said the water wouldn't turn on, and he couldn't get the flames out.

"I thought it was going to be in, out just like I've seen on the YouTube videos," Miller said, "but things definitely go wrong when you're doing it."

Miller, who was in Harriman at the time, was transported to Vanderbilt for treatment and skin grafts.

Eventually, he healed, but Miller said he wants others to learn from his mistake.

"I definitely wouldn't recommend it. I'm lucky to be alive," he said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.