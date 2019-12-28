Tennessee man reportedly eats meth during arrest

A Tennessee fugitive is now in the Whitley County Detention Center after an arrest at a Kentucky motel.

Police say they received a tip that 39-year-old Thomas L. Moore was at the Holiday Inn Motel on West Highway 92.

Police said when they arrived they found Moore, who is wanted in Scott County, Tennessee for a probation violation involving felony drug possession, among other charges.

When investigators entered Moore’s room, they say he swallowed suspected crystal meth in an attempt to conceal it. He also reportedly hid additional meth in a shoe. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia in the room.

Along with his warrants Tennessee, Moore is now charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.