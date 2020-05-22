Separated by COVID-19 for 57 days, Tennessee man finally reunites with wife

A Tennessee man was finally allowed to go home and reunite with his family after spending 57 days in isolation due to COVID-19.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that 62-year-old Edgar Wilson spent almost two months in the hospital and a rehab facility after he contracted the virus. He was in a coma on a ventilator for weeks before he transitioned to rehab.

WTVF reported Wilson tested positive for the virus seven times even though he thought he felt better. His wife, Cynthia, said he finally received two negative test results this week and was allowed to leave.

She told WTVF that she woke up at 4:30 a.m. because she was so excited. She took doughnuts to the rehab staff at Richland Place and was sent off with cheers as she picked up her husband.

