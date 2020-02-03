Tennessee man reportedly shoots teen in stolen car, drives him to hospital

Nashville police said a 15-year-old was shot after a man reportedly found the teen in his girlfriend's stolen car.

According to reports, the man and his girlfriend tracked the car to an address on Rainwood Drive after it was stolen last week.

Police said there were two people in the car who both appeared to be teenagers, WTVF reported.

The man reportedly used his car to box in the teens in order to keep the driver from leaving.

The teen tried to drive away and hit the shooter;'s car and another vehicle, police said. The man then shot at the car several times and shot the teen in the arm, according to reports.

The other suspect ran and police said they have not been located.

The shooter drove the teen to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooter's vehicle, the shooter and the teen were all detained at the hospital for further investigation.

