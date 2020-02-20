Tennessee man to be electrocuted for killing fellow inmate

A Tennessee inmate is scheduled to become the fifth to die in the state's electric chair in the past 16 months. Fifty-eight-year-old Nicholas Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing a fellow inmate.

He had already been serving time for three murders committed when he was just 18. He is scheduled to be executed Thursday night.

In a clemency petition to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton's supporters said he is not the same man who went to prison forty years ago. But Lee said Wednesday that he would not grant clemency. Sutton has two appeals pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

