Tennessee marches closer to online sports betting

Online sports betting was legal six months ago in Tennessee, but still no betting is going on.

The question now, how will it work? State officials are reviewing your opinions on the matter.

"We're hopeful that'll at least put us into a position by February to take vendors applications. First of March, we hope we have a product to roll out," said State Representative Rick Staples.

Staples said since Tennessee is one of the first to approve this type of online betting, it'll have to be done right.

"But being that Tennessee is the first to roll out online interactive and mobile, we want to make sure that we're rolling out a good product and taking our time to get all the bugs and the kinks worked out," he said.

He believes this gaming will help with infrastructure projects in the state.

"So, if you look at Knoxville/Knox County for example, there's a chance for infrastructure road improvement that we could receive $1.3 million dollars, and that would be a lot of money for an area like Knoxville," he added.

Staples hopes to have gambling up and running by the NBA playoffs. The online betting does not provide for brick and mortar casinos, and will be ran by the state lottery.

