A Tennessee mayor was found outside of motel with neck injury, reportedly fell on knife, says police

Police said a Tennessee Mayor was found outside his motel room with a neck laceration and reportedly told authorities he fell on a knife.

WJHL reported that Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones was reportedly found laying on his side in the breezeway of a motel by police who were responding to a call about a stabbing at the Americourt Motel around 12:30 pm April 27.

According to a report, officers found Jones laying outside of room 282 with a shirt wrapped around his neck and dried blood on his chest and shorts. Police said Jones had a "fairly wide laceration" near the bottom of his left ear and going down around the side of his neck, towards his chest. When they asked who cut him, he reportedly told officers he fell on a knife.

Officers said a woman named Amber Hale, who identified herself as the mayor's girlfriend came out of room 286 and began walking towards room 282. She claimed to have been living with Hale for about four weeks. Mayor Jones said the woman is not his girlfriend.

Officers also reportedly spoke with a security employee who said he had gone to the room because of a noise complaint, but no one answered at first. The employee said eventually Hale answered the door but hesitated to let him in. When the employee entered, he saw Jones was injured and called 9-1-1, according to the report.

Jones was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment. He was found to have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from his grandmother during a TBI investigation back in February.

According to KPD, Hale was later charged for trespassing after refusing to leave the motel where Jones was found.

