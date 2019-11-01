Tennessee mom killed, baby injured in head-on crash

A Middle Tennessee mother was killed and her baby injured in a head-on crash Thursday, October 31.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported the crash happened in the 4500 block of Clarksville Pike between two SUVs. Police said 23-year-old Sydney Coo died in the crash. Her three-month-old son was taken to Vanderbilt hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WTVF, police said Cook was not wearing her seat belt.

