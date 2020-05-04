Tennessee mother still missing after 1 year

A Memphis mother remains missing one year after search efforts began. Investigators don't believe she's alive, but they have not been able to find her remains.

Taquila Hayes was last seen May 2019, but wasn't reported missing until August 2019, WMC reported.

Taquila’s husband, Carl, was jailed on a $2 million bond charged with second degree murder and tampering with and fabricating evidence.

Hayes reportedly told police that his wife left their home in Cordova with a stranger, but Hayes' mother Roberta Nutall said she would have never left her 12-year-old son.

Police searched the family's home and found that it had fresh paint and new carpet, and last September, 60 members of the sheriff's office searched a large wooded area for signs of the missing mother.

WMC reported that investigators did not reveal what evidence they had that lead to Carl Hayes' arrest.

