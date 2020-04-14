Tennessee nursing graduates help fight COVID-19 in New York

Five graduates of the Tusculum University nursing program have stepped forward to help fight COVID-19 in hospitals in New York.

Ansley Guerrero, Lynsey Hughes and Madi Wesley flew to the nation’s largest city Monday, April 13, and were waiting on their first assignments. They joined Calyn Kelly, who has been serving in New York for about two weeks, and Brianna Stine, who has been in the city for about a week.

“We are extremely proud of these professionals, who have taken their calling seriously and are showing their support for their fellow nurses and their dedication to the health and well-being of patients,” said Dr. Lori Anderson, dean of Tusculum’s School of Nursing. “They are embodying the principle of civic engagement, and we commend them for embracing the opportunity to help others during such a challenging period.”

The Tusculum graduates are working through Krucial Staffing, a national organization that supplies clinical and nonclinical staff to locations requiring urgent assistance. They responded to a call seeking 400 registered nurses in New York and were among 10,000 who applied. The group will work 21 days straight and then have the option of taking off a few days and working another 21 days.

The coronavirus has hit New York especially hard, and the numbers have stretched human and equipment resources. Wesley heard about the opportunity to serve in New York from Kelly and Stine and followed up by reaching out to Krucial.

“We want to be part of the front line and help patients and our fellow medical professionals right now,” said Guerrero, who has worked in an intensive care unit at Ballad Health. “That’s what we’re trained to do. I will bust my butt for 21 days and help as much as I can. We’re very team-oriented and felt it was important to come at a time of need.”

The nurses said the university prepared them for this experience. Kelly said the school of nursing instilled a work ethic in her and pushed her to be the best, and Hughes and Wesley said Tusculum provided them with the foundation for their careers. Hughes said her nursing training at Tusculum still guides her as she makes decisions in her career.

