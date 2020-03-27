Tennessee nursing home evacuated due to COVID-19

A Tennessee nursing home was evacuated after multiple patients tested positive for COVID-19.

WTVF reported that several patients at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing were being moved to Sumner Regional Hospital.

The center said earlier in the week a patient and an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, WTVF reported.

Sources told WTVF that anywhere from three to five employees have had positive test results and as many as a dozen other employees were showing symptoms and being tested.

