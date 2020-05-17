Tennessee offers free summer child care for essential workers

The state of Tennessee will offer summer childcare assistance to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced it will help parents pay for their children to attend a TDHS licensed childcare facility.

“Our first responders, medical professionals, and other essential workers who are continuing to serve citizens each day are the heartbeat of Tennessee right now,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “We want to support these families the best we can and make sure that child care is accessible to them, so they can focus on their critical role is serving our communities.”

The COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance program will give essential workers the option to send their children to a Boys and Girls Club or YMCA program for free this summer.

Officials said grocery store workers, health care workers, first responders, postal workers and transportation workers are among those who can apply.

Applications will be accepted online through June 15. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.