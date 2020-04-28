Tennessee officials address Gatlinburg, other tourist areas

Businesses across Tennessee are slowly reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants in 89 counties have already reopened, and gyms and retailers are set to reopen Friday.

However, health officials and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee continue to impress upon residents the importance of social distancing and limiting gatherings. This presents a quandary for many businesses and areas, as they may rely on tourism and large crowds to make money.

Officials said Tuesday that leaders in Gatlinburg, and other similar areas, were working on plans to reopen businesses; however, they added that the state's plan is a "phased" approach and that local leaders are working on plans to employ social distancing on businesses that have not been allowed to reopen when "it's appropriate" for them to reopen.

Last week, Gatlinburg revealed extra guidelines that businesses were encouraged to follow for reopening. At the time, the city indicted that neither they nor the county were actively marketing to tourists.

Lee said, "No matter where you are in Tennessee, Tennesseans have got to stay committed to social distancing."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

