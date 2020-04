Tennessee officials said Wednesday that citizens "can rest easy" when it comes to worrying about COVID-19 outbreaks at food plants.

Recently, at least 90 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Tyson plant in Goodlettsville.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media that COVID-19 is not "a virus transmitted in food."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.