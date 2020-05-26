Tennessee officials say it's not feasible to let all voters cast ballots by mail

Tennessee officials say they “cannot feasibly implement” a quick shift to let all voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 elections, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a response Friday to one of three lawsuit seeking the expansion, Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that the change to vote-by-mail for all could lead to the “functional disenfranchisement of thousands of voters,” lost confidence in the upcoming elections and immense strain on state and county resources.

The filing pushes back on one of the lawsuits arguing that letting people all vote by mail eliminates the risk of catching COVID-19 or unknowingly spreading it at the polls without showing symptoms.

On May 12, Governor Lee told members of the media that the fear of contracting COVID-19 does not meet the requirement to vote by mail due to illness.

The Associated Press reported that Elections Coordinator Mark Goins said the determination was made in consultation with the Attorney General's Office.

Lee said in a press briefing that he did agree with that move.

"What we want to do, in this state, is remove a reason to have fear about going to the polling booths." Lee said he has been in talks with Secretary of State Tre Hargett and said they have "outlined a framework" for voting amid the pandemic.

