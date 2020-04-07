Gov. Lee: 250k unemployment claims filed in three weeks

Tennessee state officials held a briefing Tuesday to discuss efforts with COVID-19.

Governor Bill Lee addressed media and encouraged residents to continue social distancing and to heed his stay at home order.

He also discussed unemployment in Tennessee, saying that, typically, the state will handle 10,000 unemployment claims over a three week time period, but the claims have increased significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the last three week period, we're on track to be about 25 times higher than that with 250,000 initial claims of unemployment," he said.

Lee added that the state was "prepared to pay more than 100,000 claims this week." He said that the state has hired more people to deal with the excess of claims.

While the state is also working to handle the unemployment claims, Lee said that help for small businesses is in the works. Low interest loans are available for small businesses of up to $2 million dollars per business.

Lee said the Paycheck Protection Program went live last Friday. The program brings $350 billion to small businesses. The loans can be forgiven if business owners use the money to pay all employees for eight weeks, rent, mortgage, interest or utilities.

