Tennessee on list of states with adults 'at risk' for severe COVID-19 illness

According to aarp.org, Tennessee is among 15 states that have adults who are considered at risk for severe COVID-19 cases.

The top 10 'at risk' states include West Virgina, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, Maine, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee and South Carolina. More than 41 percent of adults 18 and older in Tennessee and South Carolina are facing increased chances of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

As states including Tennessee continue to announce plans for reopening the economy, data complied by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) suggests the mentioned 15 states have residents who are at higher risk for contracting and suffering sever complications from coronavirus.

"It's a major challenge to figure how to ‘reopen’ and when, but the stakes are high, particularly for people at higher risk of severe disease,” said Harvard professor Robert H. Shmerling,". "And easing up on stay-at-home orders and physical distancing guidelines too soon in areas with large high-risk populations could lead to an uptick in infection rates among those who are less able to fight off the disease".

