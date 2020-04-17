Tennessee to provide free child care to essential workers

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced it will be providing free child care assistance to support families serving in essential workforce positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees will be able to access child care at no cost until June 15, 2020.

According to a release, the program is designed to help support essential workers so they can stay on the job during the COVID-19 emergency.

Once the child is enrolled at a TDHS licensed program and the essential employee is approved for payment assistance, TDHS will make arrangements to pay for that child's program.

Click here to find a list of licensed child care agencies that are open and able to accept children of essential workers.

To be eligible for the program, parents must be employees of a healthcare entity, law enforcement, first responders, corrections, officers, military, activated national guard, human and social services workers, postal workers, transportation employees, restaurant workers or grocery workers. Click here to apply for payment assistance through TDHS.

TDHS has also partnered with the YMCA

and the Boys and Girls Clubs in Tennessee to provide temporary child care locations at no cost.

Parents who are seeking care at these temporary locations, do not need to apply with TDHS first.

The program hopes to lessen the financial burden for these essential workers.

