Tennessee pastor arrested, accused of stealing from elderly church members

Memphis officials said a pastor was indicted on felony theft and identity theft charges.

Pastor Frederick Smith of New Life Holiness Church is accused of using the personal information of an elderly church member and running up thousands of dollars in credit card charges in her name, WMC reported.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Smith was indicted on two counts of theft of property over $10,000 and one count of identity theft. Officials said Smith was released on a $15,000 bond.

Investigators said Smith asked the church member to be on the church's Mothers Board in May 2015. Smith then obtained the woman's social security number, driver's license and utility bill by telling her it was needed for her to become a board member.

The woman told officials she began receiving credit card statements in her name that showed charges between $10,000 and $60,000. According to reports, the woman said she did not apply for either credit cards and did not make any purchases with them.

Officials said the woman confronted Smith about the credit cards and he admitted to using her information to obtain the cards. Smith reportedly told the woman he would pay off the bills but never did.

Smith's wife allegedly came to the woman's house and pleaded with her not to press charges against her husband.

The wife was initially charged in the case, but officials said she wasn't indicted due to insufficient evidence.

