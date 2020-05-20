Tennessee pastor returns home after being held in India for seven months

A Tennessee pastor reunited with his family after being stuck in India for more than seven months.

WTVF reported Bryan Nerren, of Shelbyville, with the International House of Prayer Ministries was stuck in the country after his passport was taken away and a travel ban placed on him. Nerren was traveling in India for a conference in early October 2019 when he was arrested for the money he was carrying in New Delhi.

According to Nerren's representatives, the conservative and Christian group American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), the pastor was stopped in New Delhi due to the amount of money he was carrying. ACLJ said he was traveling with the money to cover for the two conferences and the money needed for the 13 ministers during their two-week-long trip.

Nerren was eventually cleared by the agent after an hour of questioning and allowed to fly to Bagdogra, India, ACLJ said.

When he landed in Bagdogra, ACLJ said Nerren was arrested by customs for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act. His representatives said it is not illegal to possess the money or travel with it, but the necessary documentation to account for the funds wasn't given.

WTVF reported that, on Friday, the charges against him were dropped, the travel ban was lifted and he was given back his passport.

Nerren landed at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday night and was reunited with this family.

